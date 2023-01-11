The Super Season: Experience Scottsdale is revving up for the big game

By Rachel Sacco

Experience Scottsdale

Super Bowl LVII is coming to the Valley of the Sun on February 12, and while we at Experience Scottsdale are excited for the big game, we are especially looking forward to all the world-class events happening in Scottsdale before and after kickoff.

Experience Scottsdale and the city of Scottsdale will promote January through March as Scottsdale Super Season, three months full of tourism-driving special events from Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction to Cactus League Spring Training and everything in between.

Our organization has been preparing for Super Bowl LVII since 2019, when we, along with other destination marketing organizations around the Valley, supported the bid for the game. Since then, we’ve worked with the city of Scottsdale, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, our local hotels and resorts, and many other community partners to ensure Scottsdale captures some of the spotlight, corporate groups and events.

Experience Scottsdale’s Super Season campaign launched this month, with paid social and search engine advertising targeting cities across the United States.

Our promotions direct potential visitors to a dedicated microsite, scottsdalesuperseason.com, to learn all about the exciting events and activities. Much of the information also is included in a printed brochure available at the Scottsdale Tourist Information Center at Scottsdale Fashion Square and kiosks throughout Old Town Scottsdale.

Though the game will be played in Glendale, millions of eyes from afar will be on Scottsdale as Historic Old Town plays host to ESPN’s live broadcast. ESPN and the city will host a tailgate Wednesday, February 8, to Sunday, February 12, activating the area so that all those viewers witness Scottsdale’s energy and vibrancy. Plus, Experience Scottsdale will work with local and national journalists to share Scottsdale’s story with even more viewers and readers across the country.

During and leading up to the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open weekend, fans will be flying into Scottsdale Airport and filling up our hotels and resorts. The last time the two events coincided in Arizona in 2015, Scottsdale area hotels and resorts had 97.5% occupancy, the second highest occupancy rate in our industry’s history.

The game is a key economic development driver as well, as among those visitors are C-level executives who may one day consider Scottsdale for future vacations, meetings and corporate headquarters. Super Bowl LVII will give Scottsdale — and every community in our state — another opportunity to shine an even brighter light on our city’s incredible assets and amenities.

Yet beyond the Super Bowl, with events like Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, Celebration of Fine Art, Arizona Indian Festival, Western Week and more, January through March is always Scottsdale’s super season. After a challenging three years, our entire hospitality community is ready for this moment. Resorts, restaurants, golf courses, shops and attractions are prepared to put our best foot forward to ensure our industry and community’s success — this super season and beyond.

Though our city will welcome millions of visitors over these next few months, I hope you also will take advantage of these world-class events happening in your own backyard. Visit scottsdalesuperseason.com to stay up-to-date on events happening throughout our community this winter and spring. 

Rachel Sacco is the president and CEO of Experience Scottsdale, which establishes Scottsdale as a year-round, luxury travel destination.