Staying ‘True:’ Stylists prove mothers can do anything

Amy Phillips was helping her mother move when she came across one of her class assignments.

“It was a paper I wrote when I was 9 about what I wanted to be when I grew up,” Phillips says. “I said a hairdresser or a babysitter.”

The North Phoenix resident is living her dream with True Salon in the Scottsdale Airpark. She and fellow stylist Holly Canton founded the space earlier this spring.

“We wanted people to feel comfortable and safe,” says Canton, a California native.

“We wanted just a comfortable place for clients to get their hair done. It’s like you’re home, but you’re not. We knew it would be stressful, but if we did it together, it would be fun.”

Located in Salon Plaza, True Salon offers haircuts and trims for children, preteen/teen and adults; highlights; glaze; blow dry; men’s cuts; color correction and waxing.

True Salon sells Virtue products that rebuild and restore hair. They have been touted by a myriad magazines as well as Oprah Winfrey.

“We both wanted something that had a clean, fresh smell and was better for the environment,” Canton adds. “We tried it personally, because we try everything on us, and it’s incredible.

“It’s an up-and-coming line. It’s all over Instagram and Sephora has it. It’s perfect.”

Roots of the business

Before Canton entered the industry 15 years ago, she wavered between playing professional soccer and doing hair.

When she and her husband relocated to the Valley, she was hired by Cast Salon & Spa at High Street. There, she and Phillips, who also worked there, became acquainted with each other’s work.

“I always dreamed of having my own really intimate place,” says Phillips, a Chicago native. “It took 26 years, but we did it.”

“We wanted a place for our customers to feel comfortable, somewhere they can share their super exciting or sad news. We wanted something very cozy and intimate and where people felt safe.”

The spot has stylists’ chairs, a shampoo bowl and a hutch that holds Virtue’s colorful bottles. Serene and cozy, like Phillips says, True Salon is perfect for individualized attention and it’s less intimidating than larger spaces.

“Everybody is treated equally — if they’re famous or not,” Canton says. “That’s what we would want. I sometimes walk into stores looking like I just rolled out of bed, and they treat me weird. I’m still in there ready to buy something, though. It doesn’t matter who it is. We want everyone to feel equally welcome.”

The salon’s moniker aligns with their beliefs as well.

“We named it ‘True’ because we were being true to ourselves,” Phillips says. “We believe in each other. There are some technological issues that we struggle with, but we just figure it out because we’re worth it. It would be a disservice to our families and daughters if we didn’t pursue our dreams. We’re showing our kids that mom can do everything.”

True Salon

Holly Canton

Amy Phillips

7077 E. Bell Road, Suite 200, Scottsdale

https://truesalon.glossgenius.com