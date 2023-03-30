Spring in a Bottle: Lighter, brighter wines to welcome the new season

By Alison Bailin Batz

While Valley winters are never harsh, this year’s flurry of rain, wind, and even a kiss of snow makes the warm, sunny days of spring all the more welcome. Patio and pool season are officially back, and that calls for a toast. Here are some red, white, pink and even bubbly sips to enjoy throughout spring.

ONEHOPE Vintner Collection California Pinot Grigio

A light, dry, refreshing offering, expect a brightness in every sip with hints of juicy peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots to the nose and sip. The clean finish with a touch of minerality is perfection here. $25

Clif Family 2022 Rosé Of Grenache

Made from 100% Mendocino County Grenache and aged 100% in stainless steel, this is a crowd pleaser in every sense of the word. Visually stunning, its bouquet is just as lovely. And the flavor notes? A perfect combination of watermelon, strawberry and peach with just enough acid for balance. $30

Chandon Garden Spritz

Spice things up this spring with this zesty sparkling offering, which is blended with bitters made from locally sourced oranges, dry orange peels and herbs. The bubbly blend, which has no artificial flavors and no artificial colorants, is a dizzyingly delicious sparkling citrus blast. $31

Silver Trident 2021 Symphony No. 9 Sauvignon Blanc

Symphony is right! This buzzy blend of all things tropical — bananas, mangos and coconut — comes together in perfect harmony with Meyer lemons and ultra-ripe peaches in every sip. It has that zip of acid as most sauvignon blanc do but finishes so smooth that it is perfect for by the pool on ice. $36

Jordan 2017 Chardonnay

Given the 2017 harvest was smaller than most, this vintage of Russian River Valley Chardonnay has a bright crispness that literally tastes like spring. There is honeysuckle and pear, but also some zesty, oak-kissed citrus and a touch of white peach. $42

2019 Schramsberg Blanc De Noirs

Schramsberg pioneered the blanc de noirs (white wine from red grapes) style in the United States, and this vintage will make anyone understand why they continue to be leaders in this seductive style. There is a lot to taste here, including passion fruit, ginger, orange zest, tropical fruits and strawberries, and all of it is heaven in a glass. $44

Capo Creek 2021 Playlist

An inspired white blend made from primarily Rhone-style grapes including clairette blanch, roussanne, grenache blanc, viognier, petit manseng and picpoul, it is a celebration of stone fruit, pear and lime perfect for a picnic or by the pool anytime of day or night. $45

Halter Ranch 2021 Viognier

Hello, apricot! It is impossible not to taste the juicy-yet-tangy fruit in every sip of this surprisingly soft, rich white. A 100% viognier, the apricot also has some other friends in the glass, notably peaches, white flowers just beginning to bloom, ripe melon, and cream. $45

Larkmead Vineyards, 2021 Lillie Sauvignon Blanc

Aged for nine months in 47% new French oak helps gives this bright beauty a burst of floral and tropical fruits on the nose, ranging from white peach to lemon curd. These elements are deftly balanced with a delightful minerality and even a hint of nuttiness, almost a touch like chardonnay. $49.99

2017 Domaine Carneros Ultra Brut

A classic, award-winning expression that showcases the best of Napa’s sparkling wine scene, this ultra-brut opens with enticing hints of vanilla, nuts and exotic yuzu. Balanced and crisp with something new to discover in every sip, there is clear melon and pear at the onset, but also citrus, tart green apple and sweet pear as it lingers on the palate. $49

Gary Farrell Winery 2019 Chardonnay, Olivet Lane Vineyard

Made with the surrounding environment in mind, this exceptionally sustainable wine is silky yet lingering on the nose and palate with notes of Meyer lemon, stone fruits and honeysuckle that will make the hair on one’s arm stand on end (in the best possible way). $50

Baldacci Pops Sparkling Wine

Bright and crisp, Pops is special in that it is the only wine produced from the vineyard’s 2020 harvest. The nose on this wine is a stunning combination of red apple and raspberry with a hint of cherry blossom, and the flavor profile offers notes of green apple and citrus zest. $50

Bricoleur Isla Rose Brut Rosé

Spring is a celebration of life, which makes this pink bottle of bubbles extra special. It was made to honor the birth of co-founders Mark and Elizabeth Hanson’s first granddaughter, Isla. It tickles the nose with fragrant ripe strawberries before opening up on the palate with layers of cherry and orange blossom before finishing crispy and clean. $60

2018 Palmaz Vineyards Amalia Chardonnay

Though the founder of the winery, Julio Palmaz, wanted to solely focus on cabernet, his wife Amalia made him open to the idea of delighting in a few select whites. And thank goodness, because this is a revelation. It opens with honeysuckle before giving way to green apple in all of its tart glory and then finishing with mango and spiced honeycomb. $80

Le Cuvier Littoral Cuvée Red

Bold yet with juicy fruit notes, this Paso Robles award winner is an ideal spring dinner party wine. It is a Bordeaux blend with a lovely combination of blueberry, clove, currants and black cherries in every sip. $84

Moraga Bel Air 2020 White

This 100% estate sauvignon blanc is harvested by hand before being fermented primarily fermented in stainless steel, though some is also fermented in new French oak. The result is intense aromatics of honeysuckle and peaches jumping from the bottle or glass. The minerality and acid to the taste is perfection, as are the notes of stone fruit. $92