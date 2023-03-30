Raise Your Glass: New Scottsdale bar, restaurant toasts to ‘Pour Decisions’

By Alex Gallagher

Nearly 15 years ago, Chandler residents Jackson and Monique Armstrong became regulars at Dos Gringos in Old Town Scottsdale off Craftsman Court between Third and Fifth avenues.

Like most, they were sad when the bar closed its doors in the fall of 2015.

Nearly eight years later, the taps have begun flowing again at the 10,000-square-foot establishment, but this time under a different concept.

After a lengthy bidding process, the Armstrongs secured the winning bid on the space. What emerged was Pour Decisions, a modern bar and restaurant geared toward millennial females.

“In my head, what I wanted was something that was going to be for our age demographic that would also revitalize the street and definitely the space,” Jackson says. “Everything on (the other side) of Scottsdale Road is for a younger crowd, and the people that grew up going to this bar now have some nostalgia when they come in here.”

Pour Decisions features a rooftop bar, inside restaurant seating, and an outdoor patio equipped with a bar and an intimate stage for live music.

“A patio bar is probably the most sought-after thing in Scottsdale since there are only a couple in the city that are not affiliated with a hotel,” Jackson says. “Everybody also likes to hang out on a patio. So when you get a rooftop on top of that, it’s a double whammy.”

After signing a lease in December, the Armstrongs took advantage draped the restaurant’s simple frame with floral décor, neon lights, murals and flat-screen TVs.

Although the Armstrongs hoped to open the doors in time for the Super Bowl, they unveiled it on March 22.

With its opening date now in the rear-view mirror, Pour Decisions is serving a selection of craft cocktails and elevated bar food like pizzas, salads, sandwiches and tacos.

“The food menu is not just old crappy bar food,” Jackson says. “It’s really supposed to be an upscale version of a nice bar to go to.”

The cocktail menu packs the punch.

“We know that people eat and drink with their eyes, so when people order a cocktail, we want it to be a cocktail that the entire table will want because of how good it looks,” Monique says.

Monique hopes the cocktails and the efficient mixologists set Pour Decisions apart from the pack.

“I want something that’s going to stand out among the rest because there are a lot of mixology bars and a lot of cool craft cocktail bars that have started to come back in the last couple of years,” Monique says. “We also want to have a selection of different types of cocktails that touch on each appeal.”

Although it is a tough choice, Monique says some of her favorites are the Mezcal, Pretty Ricky and the Frosé.

The Armstrongs are hoping to expand the offerings at Pour Decisions, by hosting country concerts and corporate and charity events.

“We kind of let the community dictate what they want here, and it’s leaned a lot more into country music because there are not a lot of places up here that are doing that at all,” Jackson says. “We built this bar for the female demographic more than anything else, and we know that the female demographic right now is into country music since it’s the music they can dance and have fun listening to.”

More than anything, Pour Decisions’ owners hope to become a destination for patrons looking to enjoy a gorgeous drink, delicious food and a lively atmosphere.

“We’re big on experience and atmosphere, and we want people to walk in and experience what we’re trying to represent here in Scottsdale, then tell 10 of their friends about it after they leave,” Monique says.