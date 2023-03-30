Putting World rolls into Scottsdale Promenade

By Alex Gallagher

Putting World founder and CEO Tim Suzor lives and breathes golf.

He’s a golf pro and coach of more than 30 years and a lifelong fan of the sport. He takes a simple approach when he teaches.

“When we teach golf, we usually start with the fundamentals,” Suzor says.

“However, I’ll start about a foot away from the hole and we’ll work our way back because it’s important to give people success right out of the gate, to hear the ball go in the cup, and then learn skills like chipping and pitching.”

Three years ago, he thought he could parlay that into a business — Putting World. It opened February 1 in the 25,000-square-foot former home to OfficeMax off Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

“This is 25,000 square feet that I felt could be a great venue for events where we could get 400 people in here at a time and have 72 players on the course at a time,” Suzor says.

The course is a technological marvel, as it utilizes lasers to pinpoint the starting point of each hole and balls that track each stroke and the distance traveled.

He gave Putting World a Scottsdale flare by adding a restaurant caddied by a chef-driven menu and specialty cocktails. Additionally, it boasts a pro shop selling clothing, putters and covers; a build shop to customize putters; private performance studios and a decorative ambiance of 50 86-inch televisions; a chandelier made of putters; and light fixtures that resemble inverted golf holes.

Putting World offers day passes as well as four membership levels ranging from junior to diamond. The facility also accommodates an outdoor patio and a mezzanine as well as an intimate space for highest-tier members.

The diamond membership grants members luxuries like their own liquor and putting lockers, access to private rooms, and full-course access.

Although Putting World is only in its first few months of operation, Suzor already sees his concept growing to markets like Minneapolis, Chicago, Las Vegas and the Dallas/Fort Worth area and teased that he could eventually expand globally.