Pure Health: The Studio’s Himalayan salt cave improves well-being

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The mother-daughter team of Monica and Alana Samuels longed to promote wellness, so they founded The Studio @ QQH, a community space in their Quasar Quantum Healing in Scottsdale.

The Studio includes a large Himalayan salt cave that creates a spa-like ambiance and releases negative ions promoting respiratory health, stimulating energy and purified air.

“The studio’s great,” says Alana, who grew up in Ahwatukee. “It’s a rental studio with a very unique feature of the Himalayan salt save. It’s part of the studio. The benefits of the Himalayan salt cave extend into the studio. The negative ions, which are energizing, filter the air. It’s really good for your respiratory system.”

Its hypoallergenic cork flooring was imported from Lisbon and encounter a labyrinth — located in front of the building used for walking meditation, fire ceremonies, full moon ceremonies and other spiritual practices.

The Studio is a space for teachers and advocates of wellness to use for wellness classes, such as yoga and meditation and club meetings.

“We offer facilitators and teachers the chance to host events there,” Alana says.

“We host yoga, breath work, sound baths and reiki sessions. Those are the wellness classes. Then we have more private events. If someone wants to host something personal, something for their business, team bonding or whatever, they can do so.”

Private event packages are also available for bachelorette parties, team bonding and other occasions.

The center also offers salt therapy packages for days when there are no classes so clients can sit in the salt cave by themselves.

Those renting out the space can expect to pay $95 per hour.

Along with health benefits like the Himalayan salt cave and cork flooring, The Studio offers smart TVs for presentations or music, paneled windows, yoga mats, blankets pillows and blocks, anti-gravity chairs, meditation rounds, wire baskets and storage cubbies. The space is an ideal backdrop for instructors offering virtual classes.

The 226-square-foot studio can comfortably fit 15 people for a yoga class and a maximum of 30 people for classes not requiring a mat.

Monica is the brainchild behind Quasar Quantum Healing; however, it’s a family business.

“She started the wellness center with technology means to heal the body at the cellular level,” says Alana of Chandler.

“She wanted to extend the holistic wellness idea and bring in yoga. We were also interested in the Himalayan salt cave.”

A 2021 ASU graduate with a psychology degree, Alana is a registered yoga teacher. Her mom recruited her to help manage the studio.

“I’ve always been in the wellness field,” she says.

“I’ve been doing yoga for five-plus years. She wanted me to tag along and help build up the studio. She’s been really busy with the wellness center side.”

Monica, a Paradise Valley resident, has a degree in broadcast communications from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“She’s worked in all types of industries, from fashion to making commercials,” Alana says. “This is her newest endeavor. She started the center because we had personal experience with a family member, who recovered from a lot of physical and mental ailments with (modalities) we have at the center.”

Monica wanted to help other families going through the same thing.

“Salt therapy is good for physical and emotional well-being,” Alana says.

“There is an energizing factor to Himalayan salt. It helps with depression by elevating mood. It’s really good for respiratory health. It purifies the air of toxins. You breathe really, really pure air. It extends to the studio, too.”

When Monica was seeking a building, she found the perfect place in the Airpark.

“My mother wanted to have her center at a place where she thought she would get the right clientele, and North Scottsdale was the right place for that,” Alana says.

“She found a beautiful building that’s part of the Scottsdale Airpark. We could advertise to people who go in and out of the Airpark a lot. People who travel a lot need healing technology.”

There’s a nonprofit side to it as well. The Quasar Quantum Youth Fund helps children ages 10 to 18 years old, especially those affected by mental illness, trauma or addiction.

The nonprofit was created out of personal experience.

“Leading a healthy and mindful life is something that everyone should strive for, even as young as 10,” Alana says.

“As a society, we tend to ignore our own health and wellness until something is wrong instead of focusing on prevention. Our intention at QQYF is to interrupt this cycle and teach the importance of health and wellness at a young stage of life so that individuals can carry this lesson into future stages.”

The goal is to raise enough money to offer its services to at least 10 children through partial or full scholarships.