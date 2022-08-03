Promoting Self-Expression: Parsons Foundation gives one·n·ten a $500K grant

By Scottsdale Airpark News Staff

irpark-based Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation gave one·n·ten a $500,000 grant to support the nonprofit’s online digital programs, in-person satellite sites and Camp OUTdoors.

One·n·ten is dedicated to enhancing the lives of LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 11 to 24 by promoting self-expression, self-acceptance and healthy life choices.

“The hard truth is, many LGBTQ+ youth feel trapped, unsupported and unseen in today’s society,” says Bob Parsons, founder and chief executive officer of PXG. “It is our duty to stand beside them and ensure that no one, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, feels they are not part of the American dream.”

One·n·ten strives to provide an atmosphere of acceptance and self-expression to youth who are still discovering their identities and those who may not feel free to express themselves at home, school or work. Its programs offer a high impact, low-cost model, to effectively reach and connect youth throughout Arizona and beyond.

“The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has been an incredible supporter of LGBTQ+ youth and young adults,” says Nate Rhoton, chief executive officer of one·n·ten.

“Its charitable leadership continues to inspire others to support our organization and allows us to expand our programming to reach even more vulnerable youth in our community.”

The most recent grant from the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will help support the following programs:

Camp OUTdoors is dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth build leadership skills, work in collaborative ways, and develop a strong sense of self and community. Offering a mix of traditional, fun camp activities alongside focused workshops and educational programming, campers build confidence and resilience.

The one·n·ten satellite sites offer critical support to youth who do not have access to reliable safe spaces in their communities. These locations across the state help LGBTQ+ youth to make connections with their peers and gain support from caring adults who reflect their unique identities. Weekly group sessions at satellite locations can include guest speakers, small-group discussions, art, music, dance and community activism.

Digital programs provide opportunities to engage disconnected youth who are unable to attend in person and help connect them to important resources offered by one·n·ten. Engaging online programs have been facilitated on a variety of youth-friendly platforms like Zoom, Twitch, RocketChat and Discord.

“While we’ve come a long way, the LGBTQ+ community still faces significant challenges when it comes to things like bullying, equal access to medical care, or simply having the ability to be confident with their own identity,” says Renee Parsons, president and executive creative director of PXG apparel.

“One·n·ten is helping create a world where LGBTQ+ youth are empowered, supported and embraced for who they are.”