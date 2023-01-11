‘Only Satisfied Customers’: Lodi Garage Doors stays true to its motto

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Lodi Garage Doors & More handcrafts, sells and installs affordable-yet-solid quality products, and cemented its place in the market when Dave Sciotto acquired the company’s assets in 1985.

But it goes beyond workmanship. The key is trust; it’s mantra is “Only satisfied customers.”

The Phoenix-based company specializes in the sales, installation, garage door service and repair and garage door opener repair.

“We have a wide range of sectional doors that — together with custom wood, commercial roll-up and overhead steel door products — gives us a unique and complete offering for customers in the Arizona market,” says Kristin Strecker, sales and marketing manager.

“Unlike other garage door companies, Lodi Garage Doors & More provides a combination of extraordinary convenience, low prices and comprehensive selection.”

Lodi Garage Doors & More provides 24/7 emergency service for broken springs and off-track doors in addition to in-office consulting, striving to provide seamless service. It services all of Arizona.

In December 2022, Lodi Garage Doors & More partnered with Windsor America.

“Through its 35-plus year history, Lodi Garage Doors & More has evolved into an industry- and community-leading organization with deep roots in the state of Arizona,” Strecker says.

“Anchored by its values and commitment to customer satisfaction, Lodi Garage Doors & More is highly regarded as a first-class operation. This commitment to excellence and responsibility to its stakeholders are a natural fit with Windsor America and its mission to deliver quality garage doors through an innovative customer experience.”

It is still an autonomously run entity and will retain its current branding, leadership and operating structures. Dave Sciotto has since retired and his cousin, Sam Sciotto, now leads the company.

“While there will be no meaningful change for customers, employees and vendors, Windsor America allows us to continue on the path of serving our stakeholders at a superior level,” Sam says.

Lodi Garage Doors & More puts the emphasis on “and more.” Crews install epoxy flooring, and a craftsman creates “beautiful, beautiful doors,” she says.

The company’s reputation and longevity reflect its success. A true family-owned and -operated business, Lodi Garage Doors & More is embedded into the community as well.

“We do a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs,” she says. “Dave is very involved in that. As a company we increased employee awareness of best practices when it comes to ethical practice with our customers, which demonstrates the importance of “giving back” to our community’s youth, providing involvement to groups such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”

Personally, we just got involved in Teen Lifeline, an Arizona-based suicide prevention nonprofit and 24/7 crisis peer hotline for teens.”

Strecker explains she was shocked at the prevalence of teen suicide, so she encouraged co-workers to get involved.

In conjunction with our community involvement, “Our priority at Lodi Garage Doors and More is to offer our customers a reliable, fast and convenient service. Our goal is to be more than just the experts in garage door services, but also the one-stop shop for all your garage door needs.”