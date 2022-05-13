May 2022 Business Horoscopes

By Weiss Kelly, PMAFA

ARIES 3/21-4/20

The almighty dollar and the world economy are this month’s star players. Be cautious about correspondences or money matters before Mercury stops in his tracks on the 10th. The first total eclipse on May 16 takes over in the signs of Taurus and Scorpio, which affects financial structures.

Personal power days: May 24 and May 25

TAURUS 4/21-5/20

The life-changing events that started last month will continue until October 2023. Your personal and professional relationships, as related to money, are looking good. Perform a quick inventory on your investment holdings and finances. Global issues cause lighter piggybanks and gas tanks.

Personal power days: May 1, May 27, May 28 and May 29

GEMINI 5/21-6/21

May could bring you more tricks than flowers. The planet of communications seems to be slipping backward on May 10 for another few weeks. Settle any agreements, obligations or monetary issues. The month will wrap on May 30 with a series of communication, interferences and cancellations.

Personal power days: May 2, May 3, May 4, May 30 and May 31

CANCER 6/22-7/22

Prices are rising on everything. Sellers are favored in the housing industry; renters are not. Hopefully adjustments will be made by midmonth. The second and last weeks of May are ideal for putting a new perspective into play. Hold on to assets and trust your intuitions. Remember, home is where your heart is.

Personal power days: May 5 and May 6

LEO 7/23-8/22

You can’t afford indulgences or raises. May is challenging from May 1 to May 20. Inflation interferes with personal needs. Mars, the war planet, threatens our securities. Save time and money by condensing agendas. Jupiter brings good news and arrives just in time, May 25, to end the month on a positive vibe.

Personal power days: May 7, May 8 and May 9

VIRGO 8/23-9/22

Your organizational skills will see you through a tumultuous month of supply shortages. May can be positive for Earth signs, Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo. Do a little damage control with inventory so you can sail through this perfect storm. May brings surprise cash.

Personal power days: May 10 and May 11

LIBRA 9/23-10/23

This year’s first total eclipse may bring monetary aftershocks to the United States and the international market. Be prepared to address real estate and stocks. You’ll be productive from May 20 to May 31. Air signs are “in” in 2022.

Personal power days: May 12 and May 13

SCORPIO 10/24-11/21

By the time the month ends, you will know what to address — personally and financially. The total eclipse in your own sign is rare and powerful. May is about taking control and altering your life. Use the next three weeks to come up with a solution. Don’t overreact or make rash decisions until you clear the full moon on May 16. Learn a new trade. It’s your year to reset your priorities.

Personal power days: May 16, May 20 and May 23

SAGITTARIUS 11/22-12/21

If you have to take a financial loss May 1 to May 10, network before the month is over. You’ll face red tape this month. Jupiter entering Aries on May 20 will keep you on the go. You can’t ignore out-of-control inflation in June.

Personal power days: May 16, May 17 and May 18

CAPRICORN 12/22-1/19

You’ll revamp your career goals, which can prove to be financially beneficial. The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to hold power over the world. Circle the third week of May for spring cleaning — personally and professionally. Join social events from May 10 to May 31. That will empower you to enjoy recreational activities or social events.

Personal power days: May 19 and May 20

AQUARIUS 1/20-2/18

Money is the source of all power, and it’s this month’s main attraction. Don’t close doors on any chance of a better professional future. A real estate deal may be delayed. May’s eclipse on May 16 increases money worries. This fifth month will shake us up. Hold on, and don’t make any rash moves right now.

Personal power days: May 21 and May 22

PISCES 2/19-3/20

Your newfound confidence gets you out of your comfort zone. Take advance of freedoms that come your way every 12 years. You’ll switch gears or learn a new skill midmonth. Underline the week of May 13 — it’s when you begin your personal journey. The month ends on a new moon, which presents challenges in June.

Personal power days: May 23 and May 24 