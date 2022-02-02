Let’s Par-tee!: Restaurants and bars to hit during the WMPO

By Scottsdale Airpark News Staff

Restaurants and bars around the Scottsdale Airpark area are expecting an influx of tourists and locals ready to imbibe in the food and drink they have to offer.

Check out these restaurants:

Blue Clover Distillery

(@bluecloverdistillery)

Downtown Scottsdale

To celebrate this year’s WMPO event, spectators can enjoy specialty craft cocktails handcrafted at Blue Clover Distillery.

Popular cocktail options include the Scottsdale sunset ($9) made with Arizona-made Blue Clover grapefruit vodka, lemon, aperol, prosecco and lavender bitters, as well as the lucky lady ($9) made with Blue Clover gin, creme de violette, elderflower and citrus.

Dining options include hand-tossed pizzas, build-your-own salads and the green chile breakfast burrito.

Blue Clover is offering a 15% discount on the entire bill for those who show their same-day ticket.

7042 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, 480-946-1062, bluecloverdistillery.com

The Buzz Eatery and Treats

(@thebuzzeatery)

Scottsdale

To caffeinate before — or after — Waste Management Phoenix Open, attendees can show proof of attendance to receive a free small drip coffee.

15215 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 190, Scottsdale, 480-998-0202, thebuzzeatery.com

ComicX (@comicxusa)

North Phoenix/Desert Ridge Marketplace

Put a creative twist on a Waste Management Phoenix Open visit — dining among life-sized figurines of comic book characters. ComicX’s themed menu features the croc burger 2.0 ($18) made with two Angus beef patties, Fresno queso sauce, house-smoked bacon, cheddar and American cheese, lettuce, crispy onion, tomato and garlic aioli. Lantern’s avocado fries ($12) are made with panko-crusted avocado strips, smoky aioli, feta cheese and cilantro, and, for dessert, the fluffy s’mores dip ($10).

21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 95, Phoenix, 480-306-6780, comicx.us

Hash Kitchen (@hashkitchen)

Scottsdale

Home of Arizona’s largest bloody mary bar, Hash Kitchen is not appropriate for a quiet brunch — and that’s a fun thing. Nosh on over-the-top pancakes (various pricing), cannoli doughnuts ($14) or coconut- and almond-encrusted French toast ($13) as DJs spin. Craft mimosa flights and boba mimosas keep the open party going.

14838 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, 480-361-5228; 8777 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-947-3214, hashkitchen.com

The Italian Daughter

(@theitaliandaughteraz)

North Scottsdale

This lively piano bar and restaurant features an extensive Italian menu with mouth-watering pasta dishes and stone-fired pizza options. Fan favorites include the spaghetti carbonara ($22) with fresh spaghetti pasta, pancetta, English peas, grana Padano and an organic egg yolk; and the handcrafted butternut squash purses ($25) made delicious with brown butter, sage and amaretti dust. Standout stone-fired pizzas include the Daughter’s White Pie ($17) made with herbed ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, garlic confit and evoo; and the classic margherita pizza ($16) created with san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

23655 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 120, Scottsdale, 480-404-6085, theitaliandaughter.com

The Mexicano (@themexicanocomida)

North Phoenix/Paradise Valley

Newbie The Mexicano offers standout menu items like lava rock fajitas served on sizzling lava stones; the smoking grouper ceviche presented in a coconut shell; 36-inch quesadillas; and charcoal-grilled prime meats and seafood such as half chicken, ribeye with chimichurri and chipotle agave shrimp. The Mexicano also features a build-your-own michelada bar and a donkey cart with a tequila ice luge and shot glasses to celebrate this annual event with other spectators.

4801 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale, 602-812-2100, themexicanocomida.com

The Sicilian Butcher (@thesicilianbutcher)

North Phoenix

A build-your-own meal experience, The Sicilian Butcher is a nationally recognized craft meatball and charcuterie bar specializing in fresh Italian cuisine. Offerings include hand-rolled meatballs made daily, made-from-scratch pasta and house-made sauces. The menu features the 5-foot-long Sicilian in Strada charcuterie board ($16 per person/four-person minimum), made for Waste Management Phoenix Open party groups, and the Italian saganaki ($15) with imported fontinella cheese, flambeed tableside, lemon and ciabatta. Cocktails are aplenty, like the $12 violette, made with butterfly pea flower italicus, cocchi Americano, apricot liqueur, and hibiscus and acai bitters; and the Amalfi spritz created with prosecco, fiorente elderflower, orchard pear, combier bleu and Mediterranean tonic.

15530 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, 602-775-5140, thesicilianbutcher.com

Someburros (@someburros)

Scottsdale

Attendees craving Sonoran-style Mexican food should check out the Arizona staple Someburros. Options include the pollo cundido ($10.55), which is marinated chicken breast wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar, green onions and served with rice; or the borracho burro ($10.55) consisting of a soft flour tortilla filled with green chili beef, covered with green sauce and melted cheese and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Authentic beverages include the creamy horchata and the freshly made strawberry margarita.

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, 480-443-8226, someburros.com

Zinqué (@zinque)

Scottsdale

Parisian-inspired café, bistro and wine bar Zinqué at Scottsdale Fashion Square boasts made-from-scratch French pastries like madeleines and croissants, and morning plates like a breakfast sandwich that can be made with prosciutto, smoked salmon or avocado. For lunch or dinner, try the smoked salmon carpaccio ($19) with potato gratin dauphinois; the grilled whole branzino ($32) with chimichurri; or le bowl ($16) with brown rice (or cauliflower rice), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, Comté, Parmigiano reggiano, Sriracha mayo and choice of meat (or frittata). Pair these eats with craft cocktails including the matcha and melon ($15) made with gin, egg white, midori and fresh lime; or L’Amante ($15) composed of tequila, cilantro, lime and fresno chile.

4712 N. Goldwater Boulevard, Suite 110, Scottsdale, 623-745-9616, lezinque.com