‘Let’s Get Together’: Partnerships are important to industry

By Rachel Sacco

Experience Scottsdale

Over the past two years, domestic leisure travel has largely driven our local tourism industry’s recovery. Though we have enjoyed welcoming new visitors from cities like Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle and beyond to Scottsdale, international travel has been a missing puzzle piece in our full recovery.

In 2019, 1.7 million international visitors to Scottsdale generated an economic impact of over $640 million. Experience Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and other Arizona destination marketing organizations spent years building relationships with airlines so that they understood the allure of Arizona as an international travel destination.

That collaboration allowed Sky Harbor to secure flights to cities like Montreal, Frankfurt and London, not only providing opportunities for international travelers to explore the Grand Canyon State but also making other North American, European and U.K. destinations more accessible to Arizonans.

Though the pandemic paused those flights for many months, Scottsdale has seen the slow but steady return of visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and beyond since border restrictions lifted and flights resumed in late 2021.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, overseas arrivals through July were down 47% compared to the same period in 2019. But with COVID-19 testing requirements waived in June, the economists with Tourism Economics forecast inbound visitation to the United States will accelerate the remainder of the year and into 2023. The U.S. tourism industry should see international travel volume and spending fully recover by 2025, according to Tourism Economics.

Experience Scottsdale was prepared for this revival. Last fiscal year, Experience Scottsdale connected with travel advisers and tour operators across 32 countries, helping travel professionals sell future Scottsdale vacations.

We increased our exposure overseas through marketing partnerships with German, French and U.K.-based tour operators. Advertising across tour operator newsletters, magazines and social media accounts generated new inquiries and room nights for Scottsdale hotels and resorts.

Our partnership with the travel company Abercrombie & Kent, in particular, landed Experience Scottsdale valuable advertising space in Harrod’s department store in London.

Meanwhile, we worked with international journalists to generate over 350 articles in travel and lifestyle publications that reached readers in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland, among others.

At first, we connected with such media and travel professionals virtually. More recently, however, we’ve participated in overseas trade shows and conferences, ensuring Scottsdale has a widespread presence. We headed to Europe for conferences like the International Luxury Travel Market, during which Experience Scottsdale was one of only four U.S. destinations exhibiting.

Experience Scottsdale also hosted press trips for Canadian and German media, which will lead to coverage in magazines like Elle Germany and newspapers like The Globe and Mail.

Additional marketing programs have raised awareness and interest about Scottsdale. Last month, we returned to Canada, our most important international market, with digital advertising positioning the city as the ideal getaway for fall and winter travels. And throughout July, August and September, anyone flying on British Airways’ long-haul flights saw Experience Scottsdale’s “Let’s Get Together” commercial, which invites them to reconnect and reunite with friends and loved ones in Scottsdale.

The commercial appeared alongside new movies and television shows on the airline’s inflight entertainment, which averages 2.4 million impressions per month.

International travelers tend to stay longer and spend more that their domestic counterparts, making them especially valuable to Scottsdale’s hospitality businesses. With international travel poised to increase and U.S. destinations readying their promotions, Experience Scottsdale’s ongoing partnerships and initiatives will bring these valuable visitors back to the Sonoran Desert.

Rachel Sacco is the president and CEO of Experience Scottsdale, which establishes Scottsdale as a year-round, luxury travel destination. 