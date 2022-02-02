Hot Properties

By Scottsdale Airpark News Staff
The modern architecture of 8600 E. Anderson Drive is a highlight of this +/-2,409-square-foot building in North Scottsdale.
Surrounded by lush landscaping, the space features a functional layout with two entries into the suite. There are northeast views from the four offices, which can be set up into a small conference room.
The space has built-in cabinets and server rooms, as well as high-speed internet and fiber.
The full-service lease includes two nights of janitorial per week.
Located on the second floor of Venue 8600 North Scottsdale Corporate Events and Education Center, the space has a beautifully decorated lobby with a reception desk and café with a patio that overlooks the McDowell Mountains. It is available for individual use or corporate events, holiday parties, small weddings or networking.
Property details
• Suites 210-220
• +/-2409 square feet
• 2 entryways from the main hallway
• 7 offices
• 2 potential server rooms
• Reception area
• Built-in cabinets/storage area with microwave and small fridge
• 4 covered parking spaces included in the lease; others available for $60 per month
• Within minutes to Highway
101, restaurants, hotels and golf
• 25 minutes to Sky Harbor
International Airport
8600 E. Anderson Drive, Scottsdale
For lease: $28.50 full-service gross lease +/-2,409 square feet
Info: Andrea Davis, 480-225-0838, andrea@daviscreaz.com, Venue866.com
No comments yet.
No one have left a comment for this post yet!
Only registered users can comment.