Hot Properties

By Scottsdale Airpark News Staff

The modern architecture of 8600 E. Anderson Drive is a highlight of this +/-2,409-square-foot building in North Scottsdale.

Surrounded by lush landscaping, the space features a functional layout with two entries into the suite. There are northeast views from the four offices, which can be set up into a small conference room.

The space has built-in cabinets and server rooms, as well as high-speed internet and fiber.

The full-service lease includes two nights of janitorial per week.

Located on the second floor of Venue 8600 North Scottsdale Corporate Events and Education Center, the space has a beautifully decorated lobby with a reception desk and café with a patio that overlooks the McDowell Mountains. It is available for individual use or corporate events, holiday parties, small weddings or networking.

Property details

• Suites 210-220

• +/-2409 square feet

• 2 entryways from the main hallway

• 7 offices

• 2 potential server rooms

• Reception area

• Built-in cabinets/storage area with microwave and small fridge

• 4 covered parking spaces included in the lease; others available for $60 per month

• Within minutes to Highway

101, restaurants, hotels and golf

• 25 minutes to Sky Harbor

International Airport

8600 E. Anderson Drive, Scottsdale

For lease: $28.50 full-service gross lease +/-2,409 square feet

Info: Andrea Davis, 480-225-0838, andrea@daviscreaz.com, Venue866.com