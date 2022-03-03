Hot Properties

By Scottsdale Airpark Staff

Troon North: 10031 E. Dynamite Boulevard

For sale price: $1.2 million

Lease rate: $23 per square foot NNN

For lease:

Info: Laurel Lewis, 602-393-6656, laurel.lewis@naihorizon.com; Dylan Whitwer,

602-393-6609, dylan.whitwer@naihorizon.com

Property details

• Suites 150 to 155

• 4,572 square feet

• Year built: 2008

The Condos in Troon North are situated on North Scottsdale Road, just east of Pima Road, on Dynamite Boulevard, between numerous golf courses, hiking/biking trails and luxury homes. 10035 E Dynamite Boulevard, Suites 150-155, is an ideal, professional environment that is perfect for business owners living in the area or serving cliental in North Scottsdale.

The space is 4,572 square feet of brand-new, Class A design and construction. No expense was spared on the finishes. This modern space boasts 10 all-glass private offices, a conference room and plenty of space for open seating.

The upgraded lighting and open ceiling lend to an industrial chic feel throughout. Its C-2 zoning allows for a variety of professional office, creative studios, medical and retail uses.