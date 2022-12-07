Flashback 2022-23: What’s new, different, gone and coming soon

By Joan Fudala
Despite another year of COVID-19 impact, we’ve adapted to a “new normal,” got boosted and emerged from isolation. In contrast to 2020/2021, this past year seemed to boom with restaurant, retail and business openings, with lots more on the horizon.
Tourism rebounded; volunteers were welcomed back to their posts. Life is good! Here are just a few things new, different, gone or coming in our dynamic and ever-adapting city. Enjoy all Scottsdale has to offer, stay safe and healthy—and shop/dine local.
New Restaurants
• Clever Ramen at SkySong
• Forno 301 on Thomas Road
• BEG Bakery & Creamery on 68th Street
• Buzzed Bull Creamery on Camelback
• Call Her Martina Barra + Cocina on Camelback
• Cala at Senna House on Camelback
• Chickadees in Old Town
• JT Prime in Old Town
• Grindhouse Espresso Bar in Old Town
• AZ Stronghold Vineyards in Old Town
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Old Town
• Pokitrition on Via de Ventura
• Buddha’s Ritual on 92nd Street
• Press Coffee and Rockefeller at The Village on Hayden
• Gastromé at Gainey Ranch
• Gordo’s Tacos on Via Linda
• Birdcall on Shea
• Light Heart Coffee on Shea
• Fata Morgana on Mercer Lane
• The Mexicano on Cactus
• Santė in Kierland
• K-Scoop on Scottsdale Road
• Ginny’s Kitchen on Scottsdale Road
• Liz Modern Asian on Scottsdale Road
• Press Coffee at Northsight
• Culinary Gangster at Northsight
• YC’s Mongolian Grill at Northsight
• etta at Scottsdale Quarter
• Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls at
Scottsdale Quarter
• Mama por Dios on Butherus
• Matty G’s Steakburgers and Spirits on Scottsdale Road
• Uncle Bear’s Grill Tap on Bell Road
• Paris Baguette and Hummus Republic at The Promenade
• Pitch at Cavasson
• Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream at Sonora Village/Hayden
• Chula Seafood at Hayden and Thompson Peak
• Hashi Sushi on North Pima Road
• Hello…Indian Kitchen on North Pima Road
• Pescada at DC Ranch Marketplace
Tourism/recreation/sports
• Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson
• Touchstar Cinema to Sonora Village
• Privado Villas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
• Sports betting via DraftKings at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale
• Scottsdale Villa Mirage—a Hilton Vacation Club on East Princess Drive
• Comfort Suites at Talking Stick
• PopStroke golf experience at The Pavilions
• Exceptionally Scottsdale curated experiences
Retail/services
• True Salon on Bell Road
• Painted Tree at The Promenade
• Hickory Farms at The Promenade
• See’s Candies at The Promenade
• PW at The Promenade
• The Hockey Pro Shop on Northsight
• Scottsdale Meat Market on Northsight
• Altar’d State/Arula at Scottsdale Quarter
• Kittenish at Scottsdale Quarter
• Vans at Scottsdale Quarter
• Bad Birdie golf attire at Kierland Commons
• Allbirds shoes at Kierland Commons
• Interior Define at Kierland Commons
• Public Rec at Kierland Commons
• Nordstrom Rack at Desert Ridge
• Garage at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Hermes at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Balenciaga at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Louboutin at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Rothy’s at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Polestar electric vehicle showroom at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Cotton On at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Scotch & Soda at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• Wunderkind at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• The Wine Collective on Scottsdale Road
• Two Jayneebell Salons on Indian Bend and Legacy
• Erik’s Electric Bikes at Scottsdale/Thunderbird
• Sephora inside Kohl’s at Northsight
• Petey’s grooming and pet supplies at Silverstone
• The Peak Wellness Spa at La Mirada
Business
• Onsemi headquarters to near Loop 101/Chaparral Scottsdale
• Community Bank on Via de Ventura
• Gainey Business Bank on Scottsdale Road
• Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop has relocated its headquarters from California to the Scottsdale Airpark
• Early Warning Services (Zelle) headquarters on Pima Road
• Tequila Corrido
Education/youth
• Whiz Kidz Preschool on FLW
• State-of-the-art, renovated storytime SkyRoom at Civic Center Library thanks to the Friends of the Library and other donor
• The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation announced formation of the Taliesin Institute
Arts/culture
• Pinball Wizard public art installation on Stetson Drive
• Immersive art experiences at Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix in Old Town
• Mesquite Bosque public art at Bell94 Sports Complex
• Zischke Design Gallery and Café
• Erin Hanson’s OldTown gallery opened in Old Town
Health/wellness
• HonorHealth is leading the effort (along with the city) to get Scottsdale declared a Blue Zone Community that fosters healthy longevity
• 120-bed Via Linda Behavioral Hospital (HonorHealth/Universal Health Services) on the SRPMIC
• NOAH Cholla Health Center opened on McDowell at Pima Road
• Lymph Life opened on East. San Salvador
City
• Renovated Civic Center (Mall) debuts throughout winter 202
• New roundabout on Redfield Road west of Hayden
• Bell94 Sports Complex
• DC Ranch Neighborhood Park dedicated
• New short-term rental regulations enacted
• Protect and Preserve Task Force to study financial sustainability of preserving the city’s open spaces
• Taxiway A north & Runup Area improvement project at Scottsdale Airport (in time for event season)
• New annual program honoring veterans with banners along Drinkwater Boulevard during November
People in new places
• Dr. Eric Leshinskie is the new Scottsdale Community College president
• Lisa McNeilly fills the city’s new sustainability director position
• Marianne T. Bayardi was appointed Scottsdale’s presiding city judge
• John P. Dolan is the new bishop of the Phoenix Diocese
• Barry Graham was elected to the Scottsdale City Council in November to fill term-limited Linda Milhaven’s seat (Kathy Littlefield and Solange Whitehead retained their seats in the August primary election)
Other
• Scottsdale Memorial For The Fallen war memorial debuts January 14 behind the Scottsdale City Hall, honoring Scottsdale’s military killed on active duty
• Arizona’s minimum wage increases to $13.90/hour January 1
Different Restaurants
• Rhythm & Wine on Hayden/PP is now Jalapeno’s Ghost Kitchen
• Twisted Grove is now Collins Bros. Chophouse on Hayden
• La Torretta Restaurant has reopened in a new location at 14144 N. 100th Street
• Arcadia Farms on First Avenue is moving from its cottage into its adjacent event space
Tourism/sports/recreation
• Fiesta Bowl’s new title sponsor is VRBO, and the Fiesta Bowl parade is earlier this year, Saturday, December 17
• Papago Golf Club was renovated over summer
• Hilton Home2Suites at One Scottsdale
Arts/culture
• Several of the historic public art pieces have new locations around the renovated Civic Center
• Right Angle Variations has moved from westside of Civic Center to Bell94 Sports Complex
City
• Trees endangering power lines are being removed and replaced via the City-SRP Right Tree Right Place program
• City Manager Jim Thompson retired in October but continues in that position as a consultant
Education
• Kiva, Pueblo and Tavan SUSD schools are being modernized
• The former Supai Middle School on Continental Drive reopened as Tonalea Middle School
Business
• Atlantic Aviation is the new name of Ross Aviation fixed base operator at Scottsdale Airport
• Former Scottsdale firehouse 603 is home to Diversified Partners realty firm
Other
• The Saguaros is the new name of the Scottsdale 20/30 Club
Gone Restaurants
• Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge in Old Town
• New Wave Market in Old Town
• Super Chunk in Old Town
• Oregano’s on Shea
• Dog Haus at Scottsdale Quarter
• Blaze Pizza at The Promenade
• Subway at Hayden Peak Crossing
• Twisted Grove at The Mercado on Hayden
• Meat the Ball at The Promenade
• Barrio Cosita on Frank Lloyd Wright
• House of Tricks in Tempe
Retail
• Office Max at The Promenade
Razed for redevelopment
• Arriba Mexican Grill at FLW/Loop 101
• Ladlow’s Fine Furniture/Kierland
• Strip mall on southwest corner of FLW and Scottsdale Road
Folks moving on
• Interim Scottsdale Community College President Chris Haines retired in January
• Mike Neely stepped down as Fiesta Bowl executive director
• Scottsdale City Council member Linda Milhaven will “term out” in January after 12 years of service
Other
• The idea of creating Scottsdale city council districts (nixed by Scottsdale City Council)
Sadly, we’ve lost
• Retired Scottsdale Water Dept. executive Len Dueker
• Civic leader/philanthropist Ellie Ziegler
• Harper’s Nursery entrepreneur/civic leader John Harper
• Scottsdale Western retailer Troy Murray
• Holocaust survivors/speakers Gerda Klein and Dr. Alexander White
• Retired Channel 12 news anchor Kent Dana
• Former Maricopa County District Attorney Alister Adel
• Scottsdale activist and nurse Darlene Peterson
• Scottsdale golf course designer Tom Weiskopf
• Civic leader Marilyn Armstrong
• Memorial to the Fallen and veteran advocate Jim Geiser
• Developer Von Dix
• Financial executive and civic leader John Miller
• Former Taliesin West leader and artist Susan Jacob Lockhart
• Civic volunteer Patti Hallstrom
• Interior designer Tony Sutton
• Developer Robert Flaxman
Coming soon/ongoing
Restaurants
• Popular Tucson restaurant eegee’s
• Ingo’s Tasty Food on Mayo Boulevard
• Federal American Grill on Mayo Boulevard
• Buck & Rider on Mayo Boulevard
• Maggiore Group’s Italiano at Shea/92nd Street
Tourism/recreation
• Caesars Republic Scottsdale hotel at Scottsdale Fashion Square
• SLS Scottsdale hotel in Old Town in 2024
• The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley set to open in fall 2023
• The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is transforming its property and will be renamed The Scottsdale Resort and Spa
• Pickle and Social coming to The Sydney on 90th Street/Loop 101
• Scottsdale Historical Museum and its all-new exhibits
Retail/services
•Next phase of Scottsdale Fashion Square will renovate the south wing and add LifeTime luxury athletic resort
• Possible Walmart deliveries by drone in Arizona
• Changes to Scottsdale Towne Center to include apartments and smaller-scale retail
Events
• Super Bowl returns to the Valley in February
• Two USGA tournaments to Troon Country Club in 2023
Business
• Mayo Clinic Phoenix Campus expansion, including an Integrated Education and Research building
• Banner Health Sports Medicine Scottsdale at Riverwalk on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
• Jet Aviation FBO at SDL is constructing an 18,000-square-foot hangar with completion set for the second quarter of 2023
City
• Five multiuse sports fields at the WestWorld Sports Complex on Thompson Peak Parkway in 2023
• Ashler Hills Neighborhood Park in far North Scottsdale
• A dog park to Thompson Peak Park on Hayden
• A new indoor play facility at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park (with funding from the Scottsdale Railroad & Mechanical Society
• New Scottsdale Fire Department training facility underway on Stadem Drive
• Widening of Happy Valley Road from Pima to Alma School roads
• Widening of Carefree Highway to four lanes
• Miller Road will be extended north from Pinnacle Peak Road to Happy Valley Road
• Osborn Road improvements including a roundabout at Osborn and Miller Roads
Education
• Several Maricopa Community Colleges, including SCC, plan to begin offering four-year degrees in 2023
• ASU is considering offering a two-year Associate of Arts degree
• Building Six to SkySong: ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center
Arts/culture
• Scottsdale Rotary-sponsored Painted Stallions throughout Old Town
• Barbara Grygutis public art installation in the Drinkwater Boulevard underpass
• Facelift for Stagebrush Theatre on Second Street
Developments
• Museum Square at Marshall Way and Second Street planned
• New Papago Plaza mixed-use development under construction that will include a Sprouts, SpringHill Suites, apartments and other retail
• The Palmeraie at Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads
• The Edge at Loop 101/90th Street
• The Miller apartment building on Miller/Sixth Avenue
• Gentry on the Green development on Camelback
• The Kimsey (redeveloped area including and adjacent to the historic Triangle/Butler Building)
• Marquee office building in Old Town
• Residential to Cavasson on Hayden at Loop 101
• The Quincy at Kierland
• Cadence Living’s Acoya Shea senior living community
• The Parque in the Airpark area
• Streetlights at One Scottsdale
• The Artisan Scottsdale
• Moderna Kierland
• High Street Residential at Gold Dust/Scottsdale Road
• Optima at McDowell Mountain at Scottsdale Road/Loop 101
Other
• A Scottsdale version of Monopoly board game
• ADOT is planning to add lanes and other improvements along Loop 101 between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard
• New Arizona Humane Society campus in Papago Park
• Upgraded exhibits in the Scottsdale Historical Museum when it reopens in January
Hot-button issues in 2022
• Western water shortages and voluntary conservation programs
• COVID-19 pandemic safety measures and getting boosters
• Impact of climate change
• Regulation of short-term rentals in Scottsdale
• Affordable and available housing
• Reproductive rights
• K-12 educational choice (vouchers)
• Dark money
• To add or not to add more apartments and condos in Scottsdale
2022 trends
• Scottsdale as the place for bachelorette parties
• Party pedal bikes throughout Old Town
• Lighting up buildings in honor of the Ukrainian flag
• Pickleball courts sprouting up everywhere
