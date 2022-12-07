Flashback 2022-23: What’s new, different, gone and coming soon

By Joan Fudala

Despite another year of COVID-19 impact, we’ve adapted to a “new normal,” got boosted and emerged from isolation. In contrast to 2020/2021, this past year seemed to boom with restaurant, retail and business openings, with lots more on the horizon.

Tourism rebounded; volunteers were welcomed back to their posts. Life is good! Here are just a few things new, different, gone or coming in our dynamic and ever-adapting city. Enjoy all Scottsdale has to offer, stay safe and healthy—and shop/dine local.

New Restaurants

• Clever Ramen at SkySong

• Forno 301 on Thomas Road

• BEG Bakery & Creamery on 68th Street

• Buzzed Bull Creamery on Camelback

• Call Her Martina Barra + Cocina on Camelback

• Cala at Senna House on Camelback

• Chickadees in Old Town

• JT Prime in Old Town

• Grindhouse Espresso Bar in Old Town

• AZ Stronghold Vineyards in Old Town

• Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Old Town

• Pokitrition on Via de Ventura

• Buddha’s Ritual on 92nd Street

• Press Coffee and Rockefeller at The Village on Hayden

• Gastromé at Gainey Ranch

• Gordo’s Tacos on Via Linda

• Birdcall on Shea

• Light Heart Coffee on Shea

• Fata Morgana on Mercer Lane

• The Mexicano on Cactus

• Santė in Kierland

• K-Scoop on Scottsdale Road

• Ginny’s Kitchen on Scottsdale Road

• Liz Modern Asian on Scottsdale Road

• Press Coffee at Northsight

• Culinary Gangster at Northsight

• YC’s Mongolian Grill at Northsight

• etta at Scottsdale Quarter

• Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls at

Scottsdale Quarter

• Mama por Dios on Butherus

• Matty G’s Steakburgers and Spirits on Scottsdale Road

• Uncle Bear’s Grill Tap on Bell Road

• Paris Baguette and Hummus Republic at The Promenade

• Pitch at Cavasson

• Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream at Sonora Village/Hayden

• Chula Seafood at Hayden and Thompson Peak

• Hashi Sushi on North Pima Road

• Hello…Indian Kitchen on North Pima Road

• Pescada at DC Ranch Marketplace

Tourism/recreation/sports

• Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson

• Touchstar Cinema to Sonora Village

• Privado Villas at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

• Sports betting via DraftKings at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

• Scottsdale Villa Mirage—a Hilton Vacation Club on East Princess Drive

• Comfort Suites at Talking Stick

• PopStroke golf experience at The Pavilions

• Exceptionally Scottsdale curated experiences

Retail/services

• True Salon on Bell Road

• Painted Tree at The Promenade

• Hickory Farms at The Promenade

• See’s Candies at The Promenade

• PW at The Promenade

• The Hockey Pro Shop on Northsight

• Scottsdale Meat Market on Northsight

• Altar’d State/Arula at Scottsdale Quarter

• Kittenish at Scottsdale Quarter

• Vans at Scottsdale Quarter

• Bad Birdie golf attire at Kierland Commons

• Allbirds shoes at Kierland Commons

• Interior Define at Kierland Commons

• Public Rec at Kierland Commons

• Nordstrom Rack at Desert Ridge

• Garage at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Hermes at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Balenciaga at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Louboutin at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Rothy’s at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Polestar electric vehicle showroom at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Cotton On at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Scotch & Soda at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Wunderkind at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• The Wine Collective on Scottsdale Road

• Two Jayneebell Salons on Indian Bend and Legacy

• Erik’s Electric Bikes at Scottsdale/Thunderbird

• Sephora inside Kohl’s at Northsight

• Petey’s grooming and pet supplies at Silverstone

• The Peak Wellness Spa at La Mirada

Business

• Onsemi headquarters to near Loop 101/Chaparral Scottsdale

• Community Bank on Via de Ventura

• Gainey Business Bank on Scottsdale Road

• Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop has relocated its headquarters from California to the Scottsdale Airpark

• Early Warning Services (Zelle) headquarters on Pima Road

• Tequila Corrido

Education/youth

• Whiz Kidz Preschool on FLW

• State-of-the-art, renovated storytime SkyRoom at Civic Center Library thanks to the Friends of the Library and other donor

• The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation announced formation of the Taliesin Institute

Arts/culture

• Pinball Wizard public art installation on Stetson Drive

• Immersive art experiences at Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix in Old Town

• Mesquite Bosque public art at Bell94 Sports Complex

• Zischke Design Gallery and Café

• Erin Hanson’s OldTown gallery opened in Old Town

Health/wellness

• HonorHealth is leading the effort (along with the city) to get Scottsdale declared a Blue Zone Community that fosters healthy longevity

• 120-bed Via Linda Behavioral Hospital (HonorHealth/Universal Health Services) on the SRPMIC

• NOAH Cholla Health Center opened on McDowell at Pima Road

• Lymph Life opened on East. San Salvador

City

• Renovated Civic Center (Mall) debuts throughout winter 202

• New roundabout on Redfield Road west of Hayden

• Bell94 Sports Complex

• DC Ranch Neighborhood Park dedicated

• New short-term rental regulations enacted

• Protect and Preserve Task Force to study financial sustainability of preserving the city’s open spaces

• Taxiway A north & Runup Area improvement project at Scottsdale Airport (in time for event season)

• New annual program honoring veterans with banners along Drinkwater Boulevard during November

People in new places

• Dr. Eric Leshinskie is the new Scottsdale Community College president

• Lisa McNeilly fills the city’s new sustainability director position

• Marianne T. Bayardi was appointed Scottsdale’s presiding city judge

• John P. Dolan is the new bishop of the Phoenix Diocese

• Barry Graham was elected to the Scottsdale City Council in November to fill term-limited Linda Milhaven’s seat (Kathy Littlefield and Solange Whitehead retained their seats in the August primary election)

Other

• Scottsdale Memorial For The Fallen war memorial debuts January 14 behind the Scottsdale City Hall, honoring Scottsdale’s military killed on active duty

• Arizona’s minimum wage increases to $13.90/hour January 1

Different Restaurants

• Rhythm & Wine on Hayden/PP is now Jalapeno’s Ghost Kitchen

• Twisted Grove is now Collins Bros. Chophouse on Hayden

• La Torretta Restaurant has reopened in a new location at 14144 N. 100th Street

• Arcadia Farms on First Avenue is moving from its cottage into its adjacent event space

Tourism/sports/recreation

• Fiesta Bowl’s new title sponsor is VRBO, and the Fiesta Bowl parade is earlier this year, Saturday, December 17

• Papago Golf Club was renovated over summer

• Hilton Home2Suites at One Scottsdale

Arts/culture

• Several of the historic public art pieces have new locations around the renovated Civic Center

• Right Angle Variations has moved from westside of Civic Center to Bell94 Sports Complex

City

• Trees endangering power lines are being removed and replaced via the City-SRP Right Tree Right Place program

• City Manager Jim Thompson retired in October but continues in that position as a consultant

Education

• Kiva, Pueblo and Tavan SUSD schools are being modernized

• The former Supai Middle School on Continental Drive reopened as Tonalea Middle School

Business

• Atlantic Aviation is the new name of Ross Aviation fixed base operator at Scottsdale Airport

• Former Scottsdale firehouse 603 is home to Diversified Partners realty firm

Other

• The Saguaros is the new name of the Scottsdale 20/30 Club

Gone Restaurants

• Loyalty Restaurant and Lounge in Old Town

• New Wave Market in Old Town

• Super Chunk in Old Town

• Oregano’s on Shea

• Dog Haus at Scottsdale Quarter

• Blaze Pizza at The Promenade

• Subway at Hayden Peak Crossing

• Twisted Grove at The Mercado on Hayden

• Meat the Ball at The Promenade

• Barrio Cosita on Frank Lloyd Wright

• House of Tricks in Tempe

Retail

• Office Max at The Promenade

Razed for redevelopment

• Arriba Mexican Grill at FLW/Loop 101

• Ladlow’s Fine Furniture/Kierland

• Strip mall on southwest corner of FLW and Scottsdale Road

Folks moving on

• Interim Scottsdale Community College President Chris Haines retired in January

• Mike Neely stepped down as Fiesta Bowl executive director

• Scottsdale City Council member Linda Milhaven will “term out” in January after 12 years of service

Other

• The idea of creating Scottsdale city council districts (nixed by Scottsdale City Council)

Sadly, we’ve lost

• Retired Scottsdale Water Dept. executive Len Dueker

• Civic leader/philanthropist Ellie Ziegler

• Harper’s Nursery entrepreneur/civic leader John Harper

• Scottsdale Western retailer Troy Murray

• Holocaust survivors/speakers Gerda Klein and Dr. Alexander White

• Retired Channel 12 news anchor Kent Dana

• Former Maricopa County District Attorney Alister Adel

• Scottsdale activist and nurse Darlene Peterson

• Scottsdale golf course designer Tom Weiskopf

• Civic leader Marilyn Armstrong

• Memorial to the Fallen and veteran advocate Jim Geiser

• Developer Von Dix

• Financial executive and civic leader John Miller

• Former Taliesin West leader and artist Susan Jacob Lockhart

• Civic volunteer Patti Hallstrom

• Interior designer Tony Sutton

• Developer Robert Flaxman

Coming soon/ongoing

Restaurants

• Popular Tucson restaurant eegee’s

• Ingo’s Tasty Food on Mayo Boulevard

• Federal American Grill on Mayo Boulevard

• Buck & Rider on Mayo Boulevard

• Maggiore Group’s Italiano at Shea/92nd Street

Tourism/recreation

• Caesars Republic Scottsdale hotel at Scottsdale Fashion Square

• SLS Scottsdale hotel in Old Town in 2024

• The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley set to open in fall 2023

• The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is transforming its property and will be renamed The Scottsdale Resort and Spa

• Pickle and Social coming to The Sydney on 90th Street/Loop 101

• Scottsdale Historical Museum and its all-new exhibits

Retail/services

•Next phase of Scottsdale Fashion Square will renovate the south wing and add LifeTime luxury athletic resort

• Possible Walmart deliveries by drone in Arizona

• Changes to Scottsdale Towne Center to include apartments and smaller-scale retail

Events

• Super Bowl returns to the Valley in February

• Two USGA tournaments to Troon Country Club in 2023

Business

• Mayo Clinic Phoenix Campus expansion, including an Integrated Education and Research building

• Banner Health Sports Medicine Scottsdale at Riverwalk on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

• Jet Aviation FBO at SDL is constructing an 18,000-square-foot hangar with completion set for the second quarter of 2023

City

• Five multiuse sports fields at the WestWorld Sports Complex on Thompson Peak Parkway in 2023

• Ashler Hills Neighborhood Park in far North Scottsdale

• A dog park to Thompson Peak Park on Hayden

• A new indoor play facility at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park (with funding from the Scottsdale Railroad & Mechanical Society

• New Scottsdale Fire Department training facility underway on Stadem Drive

• Widening of Happy Valley Road from Pima to Alma School roads

• Widening of Carefree Highway to four lanes

• Miller Road will be extended north from Pinnacle Peak Road to Happy Valley Road

• Osborn Road improvements including a roundabout at Osborn and Miller Roads

Education

• Several Maricopa Community Colleges, including SCC, plan to begin offering four-year degrees in 2023

• ASU is considering offering a two-year Associate of Arts degree

• Building Six to SkySong: ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center

Arts/culture

• Scottsdale Rotary-sponsored Painted Stallions throughout Old Town

• Barbara Grygutis public art installation in the Drinkwater Boulevard underpass

• Facelift for Stagebrush Theatre on Second Street

Developments

• Museum Square at Marshall Way and Second Street planned

• New Papago Plaza mixed-use development under construction that will include a Sprouts, SpringHill Suites, apartments and other retail

• The Palmeraie at Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads

• The Edge at Loop 101/90th Street

• The Miller apartment building on Miller/Sixth Avenue

• Gentry on the Green development on Camelback

• The Kimsey (redeveloped area including and adjacent to the historic Triangle/Butler Building)

• Marquee office building in Old Town

• Residential to Cavasson on Hayden at Loop 101

• The Quincy at Kierland

• Cadence Living’s Acoya Shea senior living community

• The Parque in the Airpark area

• Streetlights at One Scottsdale

• The Artisan Scottsdale

• Moderna Kierland

• High Street Residential at Gold Dust/Scottsdale Road

• Optima at McDowell Mountain at Scottsdale Road/Loop 101

Other

• A Scottsdale version of Monopoly board game

• ADOT is planning to add lanes and other improvements along Loop 101 between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard

• New Arizona Humane Society campus in Papago Park

• Upgraded exhibits in the Scottsdale Historical Museum when it reopens in January

Hot-button issues in 2022

• Western water shortages and voluntary conservation programs

• COVID-19 pandemic safety measures and getting boosters

• Impact of climate change

• Regulation of short-term rentals in Scottsdale

• Affordable and available housing

• Reproductive rights

• K-12 educational choice (vouchers)

• Dark money

• To add or not to add more apartments and condos in Scottsdale

2022 trends

• Scottsdale as the place for bachelorette parties

• Party pedal bikes throughout Old Town

• Lighting up buildings in honor of the Ukrainian flag

• Pickleball courts sprouting up everywhere