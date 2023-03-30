Five Stars: Scottsdale Airpark eatery De Babel gets big nod

By Alex Gallagher

When guests set foot in the homey Middle Eastern restaurant in the Scottsdale Airpark called De Babel, they are quickly greeted by spotless floors; the aroma of freshly cut chicken, lamb and beef; and the sounds of French fries and falafel being made to order.

Behind the counter, owner Marwan Kandeel carefully crafts the meals. For his commitment to perfection and authenticity, Yelp has named De Babel one of Yelp’s top 100 places to eat this year.

“We don’t want to compromise on the quality of food or the quality of service or cleanliness or hygiene or safety,” Kandeel says. “We believe a good product would sell itself. Good service is obvious, and a clean restaurant is obvious.”

A native of Jordan, Kandeel has worked in the industry for 30 years. He landed his first job at age 14 at an Italian restaurant before jetting off to Dubai, where he worked for chains like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Cinnabon for over two decades.

When Kandeel arrived in the United States, he was employed by Sheraton Hotels in Houston before moving to Scottsdale.

“I always wanted to settle somewhere with good opportunities and a growing, sustainable market, and the United States was the place I thought I could settle with my wife and start my own business,” Kandeel says.

The dream began to take shape when Kandeel found an intimate space off the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive for De Babel. “Babel” is “Babylon” in Hebrew. Kandeel opened his doors in July 2021 and after a few weeks was swamped.

“I wanted to associate the restaurant and the authenticity of something really back in time,” Kandeel says.

He longed to blend authenticity with the customers’ ease of satisfying their taste buds.

“The customization is unlimited,” Kandeel says. “People can customize the meals, the sandwiches, the toppings and condiments, or they can customize something new every time they come in.”

His demand is often so high that Kandeel must stop delivery orders during his peak hours. This hasn’t impacted his business, as it still boasts a five-star rating on Yelp, which recognized De Babel as a top 100 place to eat.

Although the award is an honor, Kandeel says it keeps him accountable.

“It’s actually a heavy responsibility for many reasons,” Kandeel says. “Now we’re challenged to maintain that trust, and I also worry that this could drive increased traffic, which could cause some kind of delays because we want to keep the operation smooth to where people get their food quickly.

“This is a big challenge when we have people lining up outside the door, and we want to respect their time.”

Kandeel is still not backing down on his commitment to quality and selling his big sellers like the “late-night chicken” sandwich, chicken tawook plate and hummus with pita bread.

Because of this, he plans to continue to hire the help he needs, while feeling honored by the award.

“Being recognized by such a prestigious award, it’s something really good,” Kandeel says. “I left everything behind in my life, and this makes me feel proud because I made the right decision and we will continue to try to hire more people as much as possible to be able to compete with the new sales train.”