Experience Scottsdale, city sharing new strategic plan

By Rachel Sacco

Experience Scottsdale

I so often hear from visitors that they leave Scottsdale relaxed and rejuvenated — feeling better than when they first arrived. Through our promotion, management and stewardship, Experience Scottsdale aims to ensure that visitors not only leave Scottsdale feeling better but leave Scottsdale better as well.

With the newly released Tourism & Events Strategic Plan, Experience Scottsdale and our partners at the city of Scottsdale will strive to maximize tourism’s economic benefits while minimizing its impact on our delicate, Sonoran Desert environment. Our goal is to allow our community to flourish now and into the future through strategies that support and sustainably grow tourism in the short and long term.

Tourism has the power to enrich and transform our community. As one of the country’s most recognized and desirable luxury destinations, Scottsdale welcomes visitors from around the world. In 2021, visitors generated over $54 million in tax revenue, accounting for 17% of the city’s total privilege tax collections. Because of Scottsdale’s visitors, we all enjoy upgraded parks and sports stadiums, new dining and nightlife options, arts and culture attractions, and more. In this way, visitors help make Scottsdale a dynamic and vibrant place to visit, work and live.

Residents recognize these benefits. Last year, Resonance Consultancy conducted a sentiment survey and found the Scottsdale community unanimously believes tourism is very important to Scottsdale’s economy. That survey was part of Experience Scottsdale and the city of Scottsdale’s five-year tourism strategic planning in partnership with the placemaking experts at Resonance. The Tourism & Events Strategic Plan is the result of an extensive multi-year process that included an analysis of key trends, an assessment of our tourism assets, a market analysis and a visitor study, as well as stakeholder interviews and public open houses.

Next month, Experience Scottsdale and the city of Scottsdale’s Tourism & Events team will share the final vision that will guide Scottsdale’s tourism industry over the next five years during a webinar that is free and open to the public. Representatives from Experience Scottsdale and the city will cover the strategic planning process, as well as the strategies and action items that fall within eight key areas of focus: community well-being, culture and creativity, festivals and events, meetings and events, outdoor pursuits, placemaking and entertainment, sports tourism, and travel and hospitality.

This is a living, working document that will guide our energies, resources and collective actions in areas that will positively impact the visitor experience and the residents’ quality of life over time. For Experience Scottsdale, that means focusing on promoting sustainable and responsible tourism and positioning Scottsdale as a destination for arts, well-being and sports, among other programs and initiatives we’ll pursue this coming fiscal year and beyond.

Experience Scottsdale and the city of Scottsdale look forward to sharing the Tourism & Events Strategic Plan with you during our webinar on May 10. It’s the perfect occasion to share the future of Scottsdale’s tourism industry, as it coincides with the 40th National Travel & Tourism Week, an annual tradition that celebrates travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities and elevating quality of life.

Rachel Sacco is the president and CEO of Experience Scottsdale, which establishes Scottsdale as a year-round, luxury travel destination.