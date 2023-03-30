Calling It a Career: Red Cross regional CEO Kurt Kroemer retires

By Alex Gallagher

After piloting the Arizona and New Mexico region of the American Red Cross through pandemic and several other health crises, regional CEO Kurt Kroemer retired in March.

The Scottsdale resident started in the role in 2016, but he spent nearly a decade serving in various roles with the organization.

From 1999 until 2008, he worked his way up the nonprofit’s ranks, starting in the government relations office, then deputy chief of staff to the CEO, vice president of strategy and vice president of biomedical services.

In all his roles with the American Red Cross, Kroemer says he kept the same focus that had prompted him to work for the humanitarian organization in the first place.

“I always think about, and I’ve talked to people about living a life of consequence and how when you’re done with whatever you’re going to be doing in your life, can you look back and say, ‘I’ve done something good?’” he said.

“Helping people was a motivating force for me, and with the Red Cross every single day somewhere we were doing something good. We are alleviating human suffering, which allowed me to go home every night and look myself in the mirror and know that we had helped somebody that day. That’s very rewarding.”

This mentality carried him through some of the toughest crises that the nation had faced.

“Soon after I started with the Red Cross, 9/11 happened, and so I saw a lot of things that we did there that imprinted on my mind,” he recalls. “The Red Cross had a lot of conversations with families who lost loved ones on 9/11, and oftentimes they just wanted someone to listen to their story.”

It would be the first of many times Kroemer found himself offering a compassionate ear for victims and survivors to tell tales of terror to.

“I’ve met lots of people along the way that have been impacted by a disaster, and I’m often interested in their resilience,” he said. “People are often very resilient, and I find that very courageous, so that too is motivating to see people somehow get through a disaster by picking themselves up and getting to a better place.”

However, Kroemer’s quest to do more good deeds eventually pulled him away from the Red Cross for a role with the Scottsdale-based nonprofit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, where he was a member of the senior leadership team and his first experience in Scottsdale, a city he quickly fell in love with.

Although his next career change in 2012 took him to San Francisco, Kroemer always had an interest in settling down in Scottsdale.

Then, in 2016, he did just that after he returned to the Red Cross as the CEO of the New Mexico and Arizona region.

“It was just the right place at the right time, and I knew I was more than not only comfortable with the Red Cross, but I knew that I could find meaning with them,” Kroemer says.

Although this gave him the opportunity to re-settle in Scottsdale and buy a home in the DC Ranch area, his focus remained on growing the Red Cross.

He says he inherited a region that was in good shape but saw room for its growth.

“What I wanted to make sure of is that we were reaching out to all the different communities that we were going to serve,” Kroemer says. “I think it’s important for the Red Cross to reflect the communities that we serve, and we’ve spent a lot of time over the past six and a half years trying to get connections through all the different communities through these two states.”

Although Kroemer initially panicked in March 2020 when pandemic struck, he quickly found himself marveling at how the nonprofit was able to pivot from being a provider of in-person humanitarian aid to virtual and socially distanced assistance.

In the pandemic’s early months, Kroemer and his team provided shelter by putting up people in hotels and serving them meals.

“We’ve been able to deliver on our mission at a higher level than we were before the pandemic, and we’re delivering more services today than we were in 2019,” he says.

After navigating through the pandemic, Kroemer felt that the region was in better shape than he entered it and decided it was time to call it a day.

Although he admits he struggles to sit still, Kroemer says he is looking forward to retirement and plans to continue cycling around the city with his wife Lani and perhaps taking some family trips.

Although he is bidding his job adieu, Kroemer teases that this might not be a permanent farewell from the Red Cross.

“I cannot stand still, and I have a very hard time doing nothing,” he says. “Maybe at some point, I’m going to jump back into something as a volunteer or some space that I find really compelling … but for the next three to four months I’m going to explore what’s compelling to my soul.”