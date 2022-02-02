Betting Royalty: PGA Tour and DraftKings expand relationship to TPC

By Scottsdale Airpark News Staff

With the passage of HB 2772, sports betting is legal in Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals, the Arizona Coyotes and the Arizona Diamondbacks have aligned with providers.

DraftKings is the exclusive sports betting partner of the Waste Management Phoenix Open hosted annually at TPC Scottsdale.

The PGA Tour and DraftKings are collaborating on co-marketing initiatives and exclusive hospitality experiences for the WMPO.

Also included in the agreement announced last spring, the PGA Tour and DraftKings will operate a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale.

“We are thrilled to work with DraftKings — along with the city of Scottsdale and the Thunderbirds — to explore a one-of-a-kind sportsbook experience at TPC Scottsdale and the world-class Waste Management Phoenix Open,” says Norb Gambuzza, senior vice president of media and gaming at the PGA Tour.

“‘The People’s Open’ is one of the most attended events in golf, and with this announcement we look forward to taking the fan experience to another level.”

Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, is just as excited.

“This momentous effort to pursue a first-of-its-kind sportsbook with the PGA Tour is a testament to the vision of both organizations that we believe will ultimately benefit Arizona sports fans who want to legally bet on sports,” Kucharz says.

The PGA tour and DraftKings plan to create the “19th hole” experience at TPC Scottsdale where fans can gather year-round to place wagers, watch sports, and enjoy food and beverage options.

The PGA Tour and DraftKings are working closely with the city of Scottsdale and the Thunderbirds, the host organization of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, to develop the project and maximize economic, tourism and charitable benefits to the community. Several locations are being considered at TPC Scottsdale for the retail sportsbook, with details to be announced soon.

DraftKings can find daily fantasy golf contests as well as golf betting markets by downloading the DraftKings apps via iOS and Android.