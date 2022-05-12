Airpark Business News

Plexus honors 45 employees for milestone anniversary

Plexus Worldwide recognized 45 team members who have reached their five-year work anniversaries with a vacation to Orlando.

Employees and a guest were treated to a four-day stay at Gaylord Palms Resort and a one-day pass at either Walt Disney World or Universal Studios.

Plexus has created a strong culture of celebrating and rewarding its employees for performance and tenure by providing stellar benefits that include a weekly cash drawing, floating holiday, many learning and development opportunities, and paid volunteer time to give back to the community.

“We greatly value our team members and want to show our appreciation for their unique skills and contributions,” says Mary Beth Reisinger, chief human resources officer of Plexus Worldwide.

“They all work extremely hard to do their jobs, and we want them to feel rewarded and appreciated for their commitment to our organization.”

While vacationing in Orlando, employees could participate in a 5K walk supporting breast cancer awareness. Plexus donated $10,000 to Cancer Support Community Arizona, a nonprofit organization that offers free emotional, nutritional and educational support to those impacted by cancer.

Info: plexusworldwide.com

Scottsdale Bar Association schedules CLE presentation

Will Fischbach of Tiffany & Bosco will present “2022’s Major Civil Rules Changes, Including Elimination of Peremptory Challenges” during the Scottsdale Bar Association’s live CLE program on May 10.

It is from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale.

ROI and Beth Jo Zeitzer are the general sponsors, while Lisa Stone Law PLLC is the law firm sponsor.

To register, visit scottsdalebar.org. Program check-in begins at 11:45 a.m.

Forbes: Wilde among top advisers in Arizona

Forbes named Wilde Wealth Management Group chief executive officer and investment adviser representative Trevor Wilde to its 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.

In total, 110 advisers from across Arizona were named to the list, with Wilde being named the No. 2 overall adviser statewide. This is his second year in a row earning the No. 2 overall ranking.

According to Forbes, this ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

The advisers who are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

In February, Wilde was named to Barron’s top 1,200 advisers nationwide, coming in at No. 2 overall in Arizona. It was Wilde’s 14th consecutive year being honored and fifth time in the top five statewide.

Beyond the honors, Wilde joined the boards for Junior Achievement of Arizona and Child Crisis Arizona amid COVID-19 and grew his team despite the challenges of the pandemic, including expanding both the Scottsdale-area headquarters as well as Tucson office and adding new affiliate partners Self Wealth Management in Scottsdale, Mosaic Financial Associates in Tempe, and Premier Wealth Management Group in Albuquerque.

He is opening his first Sedona office.

Info: wildewealth.com

Pioneer Title Agency donates $75K to housing funds

Pioneer Title Agency donated $75,000 to the Arizona and Northern Arizona housing funds in the past year.

The donation is thanks to an initiative wherein Realtors, buyers, sellers and Pioneer’s employees may donate to either organization as part of their closing process. For every dollar donated, Pioneer Title is matching 100% of the contribution up to $100,000, for a total donation of $200,000.

This program will continue until the donations reach $200,000 between the two organizations. It comes on the heels of the company’s Commitment 2 Community (C2C) Initiative, a partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation that helped provide more than $140,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations across Arizona. Grant recipients were nominated and voted on by team members across Arizona. Pioneer formed C2C in May 2020 to connect to its communities and give back despite the pandemic restrictions.

Berardi Aesthetics hosting mommy makeover contest

This May, Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery will select one Arizona mom to win $5,000 toward a “mommy makeover experience.”

Not everyone is a candidate for surgery. A consultation is required to see if the winner is a surgery candidate.

To be considered, participants can nominate themselves, a friend, colleague, family member or their mom.

Participants must email their nomination to marketing@theplasticsurgeon.org and tell Berardi and his team why they should win.

A photo must be submitted with the entry by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Those nominating themselves or another mom should also follow Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery on Instagram and Facebook.

The winner will be announced via social media at noon Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8.

The winner can use the $5,000 toward all procedures, including but not limited to facial rejuvenation, injectables and body contouring.

“We want all the moms across Arizona and beyond to know how much we appreciate them, and we also want them to feel the best they can about their bodies,” Dr. Joseph Berardi says.

“Our ‘mommy makeover contest’ is a fun way to give back to one mom and let her know that you don’t have to put off getting that mommy makeover experience of your dreams. We are going to help her make it possible this year at Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery.”

Info: 480-397-0711, theplasticsurgeon.org

Group donates $35K to local scholarship program

In other Wilde Wealth Management Group news, the firm partnered with Arizona Tuition Connection to develop a scholarship fund to help low-income students attend Notre Dame Preparatory Academy.

The initial scholarship was made possible through a $25,000 donation by the firm, one of its many Wilde for Arizona community outreach efforts.

In recent weeks, as founder Trevor Wilde prepared to make a second $25,000, he was approached by firm investment adviser representative Jason Fial who matched the first $10,000 of the donation, allowing for a total donation of $35,000.

“The idea for the scholarship first came thanks to my oldest daughter, who attends Notre Dame Preparatory,” Wilde says.

“Through the school, I was introduced to Tim Kuhn, executive director of ATC, who pitched the idea of helping local students gain access to quality education via our own scholarship.”