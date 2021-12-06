Airpark Business News

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

10 to 1 Public Relations wins award

10 to 1 Public Relations, a Scottsdale-based strategic communications firm, was named the winner in its category at the Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest region’s 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.

The award, presented on November 17 at an awards ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria’s Arizona Biltmore Resort, honors top greater Arizona businesses for ethics and integrity.

“We want our employees, customers, partners, and members of the media to trust us, which allows us to do our jobs most effectively and efficiently,” says Josh Weiss, president and founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations. “Winning the BBB Torch Award for Ethics is a true honor and testament to the integrity and excellent work our team does every day.”

Finalists were selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. It is the organization’s highest award designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses.

“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business,” says Shelley Bradley, director of signature events at BBB serving the Pacific Southwest.

“For 19 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in greater Arizona for their solid commitment to doing things the right way, and we are so proud of our 2021 winning businesses.”

All finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: character, culture, customers and community.

Finalists also illustrated the character of their organization’s leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in the community.

Info: 10to1pr.com

Luxury condo sales underway at ICON at Silverleaf

Sales are underway at ICON at Silverleaf, luxury condominiums tucked into the canyons of the McDowell Mountains.

Situated within the gates of Silverleaf at DC Ranch, ICON is adjacent to the Canyon Village commercial center and Village Health Club and Spa.

With 24-hour manned, gate-guarded security, residents have a private, low-maintenance “lock-and-leave” lifestyle.

Upon completion, ICON will include eight four-story buildings. Covered parking garages, pre-wired for electric car chargers, are located on the first floors. Three buildings are complete, and five buildings remain.

Greg Holmes, former head of sales at Zoom; Chris Nottoli, co-founder of CCI Network Services; and internationally renowned architect Bing Hu are managing the new ICON development.

Three single-story floor plans, reflecting Hu’s signature architectural style, are offered ranging from 2,752 to 6,288 square feet with up to four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

The fourth-floor 6,288-square-foot penthouse plan allows residents to finish their rooftops with their own private pool and outdoor living space.

“ICON is the last new development within Silverleaf,” says Deborah Beardsley, Silverleaf Realty associate broker. “We offer a unique and highly desirable lifestyle in a pristine desert environment. I’ve been a part of this community since the beginning and am excited to be a part of this final offering.”

Info: 480-725-5827, iconsilverleaf.com

Nominations sought for Scottsdale Community College presidential search

The Maricopa County Community College District has begun the search for its next president as Interim President Chris Haines will retire January 22.

“Although President Haines’ retirement is bittersweet to our Scottsdale community, I look forward to this presidential search and finding the best fit to guide SCC and its future educational opportunities,” says Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, MCCCD interim chancellor.

“I would like to thank President Haines for her unwavering commitment to student success and exceptional leadership during her tenure as interim president, she will be dearly missed by everyone at the Maricopa Community Colleges.”

The goal is to select a new president by March. The district has hired consultants who will help identify and recruit talented candidates for the position, including those who might not be actively looking for a new position. The search committee will begin reviewing applications in December. The deadline to be considered is December 5.

The search committee is responsible for recommending finalists to the interim chancellor by January. All final candidates will participate in open forums at Scottsdale Community College on January 31. The selection process offers members of the community an opportunity for involvement. Once the search committee has identified finalists for the position, community members will be invited to the public forums to meet the finalists and provide feedback about the candidates.

Info: sccpresidentacademicsearch.org

Postino launches wine club called ‘Wine Cult’

Bring the Postino party home with the Postino Wine Cult, the first subscription-based wine club created by the team behind Postino WineCafe.

Members receive a stylish box filled with four wines curated by Postino’s wine guy and beverage director, Brent Karlicek, four times per year for only $60 (or save with a $220 annual subscription).

Postino Wine Culties will also receive exclusive perks and monthly hookups, starting with a sign-up gift of a branded Wine Cult tote filled with stickers, and their choice of a complimentary bottle from Postino’s regular menu, as well as 20% off bottles to go, exclusive access to small-batch wines, and first tastes of the new seasonal By the Glass wines.

“We’ve all been there at the grocery store or the boutique wine shop, looking for a bottle of wine and asking that all-important question, ‘Is it any good?’” Karlicek says. “We wanted to remove the stress, while allowing our guests to discover new producers, regions and varietals — without the fear of a bad wine.”

Career Connectors helps with career transition

Career Connectors, a nonprofit organization connecting professionals to resources and hiring companies, is holding two virtual events, 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays December 2 and December 16.

The programs offer motivational, educational and relevant content each week. Topics include where to look for job opportunities, how to articulate your value, and how to network online and in person.

For more information, call 480-442-5806 or visit careerconnectors.org.

The Arizona Realtors name executive committee

The Arizona Realtors recently held its annual leadership conference to install its 2022 state and regional association officers.

Gary Nelson of Realty Executives in Flagstaff will serve as the Arizona Realtors 2022 president, serving with 2022 President-elect Eric Gibbs Sr. of Realty One Group Integrity in Tucson, 2022 First Vice President Shelley Ostrowski of Realty One Group Gateway in Yuma, and 2022 Treasurer Sulinda “Sindy” Ready of RE/MAX Excalibur in Scottsdale.

In addition to his role with the Arizona Realtors, Nelson previously served as chair of the Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service in 1998 as well as president of the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors in 2001. In addition, Nelson has served as chair for the Arizona Realtors of each of its primary committees and was awarded the Vision Award by the Arizona Realtors in 2014 for embodying the association’s vision of high standards.

“It is an honor to serve as president for an association that is the voice of Realtors in Arizona,” Nelson says. “I look forward to advancing the association’s vision and taking our engagement in the community to the next level in 2022.”

Scottsdale Bar Association hosts Lynda Shely

The Scottsdale Bar Association will host Scottsdale attorney Lynda Shely and her program the “Ethics Game Show” at noon Tuesday, December 14, Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale.

This month’s program, which ends at 1:15 p.m., is sponsored by Radix Law. To register, visit scottsdalebar.org and navigate to the events page.

Sneaky Big earns 2 Davey Awards

Airpark-based Sneaky Big won a Gold Davey Award in the Experiential & Immersive Virtual Reality category and a Silver Davey Award for Virtual & Remote Experiences-Media & Entertainment.

The gold award recognized the company’s work with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Guardians of the Game Awards.

The Silver Davey was a nod to Sneaky Big’s partnership with NBCUniversal Syndication Studios (NBCU) for the virtual and remote production of “Judge Jerry” during the pandemic.

“We are honored to have been a trusted partner for both NABC and NBCU and give its members and viewers an incredible experience, through a virtual platform,” Sneaky Big BIG CEO Marianne Guenther says.

“For the past several years, the Sneaky Big team has been doing amazing work utilizing interactive, 3D virtual sets. Since the pandemic, we have been able to leverage our expertise to create even more virtual and remote productions across the board.”

Sneaky Big encompasses more than 15,000 square feet, including two sound stages; a versatile loft; state-of-the-art control and audio control rooms; fully integrated facilities; and a dedicated team of experienced producers, engineers and specialists.

Info: sneakybig.com

Estate attorneys gather for WealthCounsel conference

WealthCounsel’s Arizona State Forum recently held its fall conference, led by Forum Leader Libby Banks of The Law Office of Libby Banks PLLC.

Speakers included attorneys Becky Cholewka, Edward Hooper, Emily Kile, David Karp Kristel Patton, and TrustBank’s Gregory Furseth and Philip Hotchkiss.

Sponsored by TrustBank, the conference at Embassy Suites in Scottsdale was attended by Arizona attorneys and TrustBank executives and trustees who provided education on issues surrounding upcoming estate law changes, estate planning rules and guidelines, and the complexities of estate management.

“WealthCounsel understands the enormous value of acquiring timely education and information,” Banks says.

“Today’s environment is complex. By sharing with our WealthCounsel colleagues, the Arizona Forum affords the opportunity to personally discuss issues with likeminded estate planners.”

SWP names Sardarli to investment committee

Sabuhi Sardarli has been appointed to Scottsdale Wealth Planning’s investment committee, which provides oversight to the business, providing market and economics research to enhance client asset management.

Sardarli earned a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Florida and his academic research focuses on mutual funds, retirement plans, investments and corporate finance.

Sardarli’s work has been featured in publications like Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Pensions & Investments, Ignites (Financial Times), USA Today, Agence France-Presse (AFP), MarketWatch.com and Columbia University Law School Blog.

He and his wife reside in Manhattan, Kansas, and are raising two young children. Sardarli enjoys playing tennis, biking, being outdoors and following college football.

Info: scottsdalewealthplanning.com

Aquaman Pools merges with National Pool Partners

Chad Nikkel, founder of Airpark-based Aquaman Pools, recently merged his company with National Pool Partners, a newly launched pool service company focused on partnering with leading regional pool service owner-operators to provide them with capital and expertise to accelerate their growth.

Nikkel, who has owned and operated Aquaman Pools for more than a decade, now serves as founding partner of National Pool Partners. In this role, Nikkel will focus on expanding the Arizona market through acquisition and partnerships with other leading local brands.

“By partnering with NPP we have a tremendous opportunity to elevate the pool service industry,” Nikkel says. “We are already investing in systems, equipment and technology to make our teammates’ lives easier and improve the customer experience.”

Info: go-npp.com

